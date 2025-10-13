Cwm LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $287.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

