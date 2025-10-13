Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 60.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 611.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

