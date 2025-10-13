Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.21.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.