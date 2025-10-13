Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.