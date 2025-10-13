St. Louis Trust Co Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

