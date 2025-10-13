Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $36,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

NYSE:LNG opened at $227.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

