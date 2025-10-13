iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

