Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 17,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

