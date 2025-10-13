Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

