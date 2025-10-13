Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $51.28 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $975.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

