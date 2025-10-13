Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,557,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 1,442,203 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

