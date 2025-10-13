Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

