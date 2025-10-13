Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Resideo Technologies worth $59,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,536 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 465,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,011,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,545,693 shares of company stock worth $194,098,517 and have sold 133,231 shares worth $4,025,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

