Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $135.31 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,374 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $135,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 138,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 312.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

