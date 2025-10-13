Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.2%

FMAY stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

