Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

