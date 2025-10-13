Head-To-Head Survey: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) versus Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Brambles”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion 0.39 $107.12 million N/A N/A Brambles $6.67 billion 3.27 $896.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brambles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nine Dragons Paper and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 1 4.00 Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nine Dragons Paper pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brambles beats Nine Dragons Paper on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.