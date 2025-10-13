401,724 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $37,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $24,011,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alamos Gold by 50.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,972,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 665,485 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

