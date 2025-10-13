Yum China $YUMC Holdings Increased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 116,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

YUMC stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

