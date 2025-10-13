Inspire Investing LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

