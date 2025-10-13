Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $119.36 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.99.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.