Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $119.36 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

