PDS Planning Inc Acquires 298 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $164.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $172.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.