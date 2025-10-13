190 Shares in Watsco, Inc. $WSO Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $366.64 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.30 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

