PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Southern Copper Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $136.49.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

