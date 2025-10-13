Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 46.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.24. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

