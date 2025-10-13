Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Decreased by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

