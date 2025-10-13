Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Oshkosh by 107.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 21.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 6.3%

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

