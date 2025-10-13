Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.16% of Insmed worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Insmed Stock Down 1.3%

INSM opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,820 shares of company stock worth $28,232,955. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

