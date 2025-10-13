Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Zacks Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

