Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $73,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,226,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $184.64 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

