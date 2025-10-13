Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Bank of America raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.