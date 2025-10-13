Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $851,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

