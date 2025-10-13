US Bancorp DE Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $663.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $697.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.80 and its 200-day moving average is $528.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

