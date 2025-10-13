US Bancorp DE Sells 851 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 204.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

