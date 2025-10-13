Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 34,384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

