Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.