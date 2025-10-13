Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

