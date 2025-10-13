US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

