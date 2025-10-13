Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $973,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $184.28 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.91 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

