Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.68.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of H stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

