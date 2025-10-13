Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 567,170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 237,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 978,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,286,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 1.66. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

