Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $205.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.