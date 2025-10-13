Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. CLG LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.