LRI Investments LLC Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.5%

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.