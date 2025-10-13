LRI Investments LLC Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.5%
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC
Wintrust Financial Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.