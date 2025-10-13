Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $135,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,007,000 after acquiring an additional 271,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 449,142 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

