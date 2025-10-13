Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 704.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

