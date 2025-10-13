Head-To-Head Survey: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) & JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) and JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and JNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 8.71% 14.05% 9.47% JNS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and JNS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.02 billion 2.02 $180.31 million $3.87 23.71 JNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than JNS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JNS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric and JNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 JNS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Franklin Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than JNS.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats JNS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About JNS

(Get Free Report)

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.