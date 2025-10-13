Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $22,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,515,686.49. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721 over the last three months. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

