Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $22,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,515,686.49. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721 over the last three months. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
