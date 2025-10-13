M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 357 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $63,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.99 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

