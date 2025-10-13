VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $98.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

